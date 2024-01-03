Grandmother, 80, effortlessly performs bench sit-ups in gym

A grandmother was filmed effortlessly completing bench sit-ups at a gym in China.

Liu, 80, a former fitness coach, executed a smooth workout routine at a facility in Guizhou.

The exercise fanatic said she wanted to be a reminder to people younger than her to make sure their health is a priority and to work out more.

Liu's fitness enthusiasm comes after a “buff” great-grandad nicknamed “Super Mario” was filmed still pumping iron at the gym at the grand old age of 94.