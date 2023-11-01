Girl, 6, becomes first female to solve Rubik’s Cube in under six seconds

A six-year-old girl from China has set a new women’s world record for solving the 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube in 5.97 seconds.

Cao Qixian, of China’s Jiangsu Province, achieved the feat at the Rubik’s Cube International Open in Singapore.

She is the first female to solve a Rubik’s Cube within 6 seconds.

Cao Qixian started to learn how to solve the puzzle when she was three years old.

“It was beyond my wildest expectations that she set the world record at such a young age,” her mother said after the tournament.

“Truthfully, I felt like we were living in a dream for a couple of days after returning home.”