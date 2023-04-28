Cadbury creates edible replica crown to celebrate King’s coronation

Cadbury World has unveiled a unique chocolate creation to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

The edible replica of St Edward’s Crown - which will be used to crown the new monarch - stands at 45cm tall.

It was made by chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban, who spent two days working on it with milk and white chocolate.

Edible gold and glitter have been used to lend the sweet creation a touch of royal opulence.

