Mariah Carey declares ‘it’s time’ for Christmas as she kicks off festive countdown

It’s the most wonderful time of the year - according to Mariah Carey at least.

The “Queen of Christmas” has declared that the festive season is upon us, sharing an amusing video to mark the countdown to the big day.

“It’s…… TIME!!!” Carey wrote on Instagram, alongside a video that showed her defrosting in an icy vault as the clock ticked to midnight on 1 November.

Her iconic track “All I Want for Christmas Is You” then blasts out as Carey dances around with a number of others dressed in festive outfits.

“Not her acknowledging the meme,” one follower wrote, responding to the video.

“Right on schedule,” another said.