Hardy swimmers take a dip in London’s Hyde Park for Christmas Day swim

Londoners gathered at Hyde Park to take a dip in The Serpentine on Christmas Day.

Bagpipes were played as the swimmers braced themselves to jump into the chilly lake in central London.

Some were dressed up in festive gear as they took the plunge.

After being asked if she was cold, one of the swimmers she was a “bit numb” but “you feel amazing afterwards.”

Southern England recorded temperatures of 10C at around 8am on Christmas morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.