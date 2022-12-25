Swimmers run into cold Suffolk sea for Christmas swim

Brave swimmers braced themselves for the cold as they ran into the sea in Suffolk for the Christmas Day swim.

This footage shows the festive scene on Lowestoft beach as locals dressed up as elves and in Santa hats splashed into the water.

Hardy revellers across the country took part in the traditional dip on Christmas morning despite the chilly temperatures.

According to the Met Office, northern England saw temperatures of 6C at 8am, while the south was a bit warmer at 10C.

