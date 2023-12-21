Mother’s ‘Elf on the Shelf’ fridge prank on daughter backfires

A mother's "Elf on the Shelf" prank took an unexpected turn when her daughter was left in tears by the set-up.

TikTok user @thesavvimom posted footage of her Christmas joke, in which she set up the elf next to a bowl of water with a carrot and eyes.

As she and her daughter opened the fridge, the mother read the note the elf "wrote" claiming to have tried to bring Olaf, the snowman from Frozen, but he melted.

The prank then went south as her daughter was horrified at the elf.