‘Poinsettia addict’ admits to splashing out £3,000 on festive flowers for his home

A self-professed "poinsettia addict" has revealed that he has spent around £3,000 on the festive flowers in the past decade.

John Newman splashes out on red seasonal flowers every winter, covering the home he shares with his partner, Arwell Evans.

"I just love them. They're so vibrant! If someone gives me a poinsettia it's like they've given me the world," he said.

This video shows the 53-year-old posing with his poinsettias, alongside little dog Tia.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.