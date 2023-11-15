Man covers home with 10,000 Christmas lights to ‘bring back the festive magic’

It may only be 15 November, but a Christmas enthusiast has covered his home in festive lights to raise money for charity and “bring the festive magic back for the kids”.

Andrew Walters has spectacularly lit up his home in Stillington, County Durham to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Mr Walters says despite the vast number of lights, his electricity bill will only be £300.

His display has attracted hundreds of people, with some guests visiting from Leeds for the grand switch-on.