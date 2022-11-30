Downing Street transformed into Christmas street market

Downing Street was transformed into a Christmas street market as Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt hosted a food and drinks event.

This video shows the prime minister and chancellor meeting with British business owners as they showcased their produce.

Twelve companies from across the UK set up stalls to promote their products ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots campaign encouraging community support, and is marking its tenth anniversary.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.