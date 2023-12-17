Sailor photobombs siblings to surprise them for Christmas in emotional reunion

A sailor photobombed his siblings to surprise them for Christmas, emotional footage of their reunion shows.

Justin Hodgins, 29, who is in the Canadian Navy, had not seen his siblings for two and a half years due to being stationed far away from home and coronavirus travel restrictions.

Olivia, nine, was told her older sibling wasn't coming home this year - so wrote a letter to Santa wishing he could be back for Christmas.

Sweet footage shows the moment the family were reunited after Hodgins photobombed his siblings in secret.