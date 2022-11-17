Martin Lewis reveals the best Christmas present for 2022

Martin Lewis has revealed what could be 2022’s best Christmas present for those looking to save money.

On a special Christmas preparation episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show, the MoneySavingExpert founder played a clip from 2018 where he called on the public to “get off the gift-giving treadmill” and consider whether the presents they’re buying are really necessary.

Lewis said that looking back on the clip had never “felt more pertinent and personal” than in 2022 as he revealed what he thought the best gift to give would be.

