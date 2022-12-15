Pregnant waitress bursts into tears as kind customer hands her $1,300 tip

A pregnant waitress burst into tears as she was handed $1,300 (£1,068) by a table of kind customers.

Ashley Barrett, who works at Stonybrook Family Restaurant in Pennsylvania, was caught off-guard when Jamie Carmen made the incredible gesture.

“No, I cannot take that,” she says, overcome with emotion.

“Listen, take $300 of it, spread it to them and keep $1,000,” Jamie responds, insisting she takes the money.

Ashley is expecting her second child, according to the New York Post.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.