Helicopter-riding Santa arrives to deliver presents for Arizona toy drive

Santa Claus arrived by helicopter as he dropped in at a Christmas toy drive in Arizona on Saturday, 2 December.

The charitable festive figure arrived in style at the Desert Hills Fire District premises to deliver presents to those in the local community.

Footage shows the aircraft landing on a field before a man in a red suit climbs down.

"Guess who got flown in to say Merry Christmas today?", the fire department said on Facebook as commenters described the spectacle as "awesome."