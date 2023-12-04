Underwater Santa visits sharks in their pool at Munich aquarium

A scuba diving Santa delivered Christmas treats underwater to sharks at an aquarium in Germany.

Sea Life Munich kicked off the festive season on Friday (1 December) by announcing that Saint Nicholas will be swimming with the aquarium's inhabitants this month.

Footage shows Santa swimming in a tank with sharks and even feeding fish banana snacks.

Saint Nicholas will pay another visit to the sharks on 6 December when Germany celebrates Nikolaustag (Saint Nicholas Day), remembering the death of Nicholas of Myra and celebrate his gift-giving.