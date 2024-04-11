Suki Waterhouse shared an amusing clip on social media to celebrate the release of her new single - and fans think a “topless Robert Pattinson” makes an appearance in the background.

The singer dropped “My Fun” on Thursday 11 April, shortly after welcoming her first baby with fiancee Pattinson.

Waterhouse is also set to play Coachella this weekend.

Ahead of the festival, she shared a video of herself in the kitchen, singing “My Fun” with the caption “Coachella this weekend”.

In the background, a topless mysterious figure - wearing a five ball on his head - walks past.

Fans were quick to suggest that it was, in fact, Pattinson.

“Roooooooobeeeeeert,” one person commented.

“Batman in the back seems like he’s had a night,” another joked.