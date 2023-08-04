Moment screaming bear cub rescued from skip in Colorado

A bear cub was rescued after getting trapped in a skip in Colorado as its mother stood nearby.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the moment the animal was saved, with the help of Deputy Jazombek and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.

They can be seen lifting a chain link fence into the skip to act as a ramp for the bear to use to get out and after its rescuers backed away, it climbed free.

“It was so sad to see the cub in there,” Dep. Jazombek said after the rescue, adding that the bear reunited with its mother and ran off into the distance.