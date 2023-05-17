Rare rainbow sea slug found in Cornwall rock pool

A rare multicoloured sea slug has been found by a rock pooler in Cornwall.

The exotic-looking creature was spotted by a safari guide last week while scouring rock pools in Falmouth.

Officially known as a Babakina Anadoni, the rainbow sea slug is characterised by its bright colours and unusual form.

It is usually found in warm waters in the areas off the coast of Spain, Portugal and France, but this is the third of its kind to be spotted in less than a year - despite never having been recorded in UK waters before.

