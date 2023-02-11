Huge fin whale plays with pod of dolphins off Cornwall coast

Mesmerising aerial footage shows a huge fin whale playing alongside dolphins off the coast of Cornwall.

Drone footage filmed by local cameraman Gareth Tibbs shows the 17 metre-long mammal off the Isles of Scilly alongside its much smaller companions on 7 February.

There has been a lot of whale activity around the islands this winter, Tibbs explained.

“What this footage shows is actually just the relationship that the dolphins and the whales have together. They’ll often travel around together and the whale often follows a small pod of dolphins on its nose.”

Sign up for our newsletters.