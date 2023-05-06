King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey in a state coach for the coronation ceremony on Saturday (6 May).

They travelled from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach through central London, past crowds of waving supporters.

Some royal fans had lined the Mall for days hoping to get a a glimpse of the couple.

At approximately 12pm, Charles will officially be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury with St Edward’s Crown.

The King and Queen will later depart in the Gold State Coach back to the Palace.

