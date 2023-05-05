Prince William ‘crossing fingers’ father’s coronation ‘goes well’

The Prince of Wales has said he has his "fingers crossed" for his father's coronation on Saturday, 5 May.

Speaking to well-wishers in Soho, Prince William expressed his hope for good weather when King Charles III is crowned.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first trip on the Elizabeth Line, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, to Tottenham Court Road in Soho on Thursday ahead of the weekend celebrations.

The couple visited the Dog and Duck pub, where they both ordered a pint of cider, and William poured a "perfect" pint behind the bar.

Sign up for our newsletters.