Kate Garraway says husband Derek is still ‘very damaged’ from Covid

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper is “very damaged” as he continues to recover from Covid-19.

Mr Draper was admitted to hospital with the virus in March 2020, returning home in April 2021, with a second hospital stay in July 2022. He requires round-the-clock care.

The Good Morning Britain presenter spoke about her family situation on an episode of ITV’s DNA Journey, which aired on Thursday, 7 October.

“With Derek, he got very sick early on in the pandemic, and has remained very damaged,” Ms Garraway said.

