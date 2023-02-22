The Queen Consort has pulled out of a visit to a food redistribution charity with King Charles III as she continues to recover from Covid.

Buckingham Palace said Camilla has made an “excellent recovery” but was taking time off ahead of a busy day of royal engagements on Thursday (23 February).

The 75-year-old contracted coronavirus for the second time on 13 February and has missed a run of engagements after suffering cold-like symptoms.

In her absence, Charles toured The Felix Project in east London, where volunteers were prepping and packing meals.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.