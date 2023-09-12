Quick-thinking cyclist stops herd of cows escaping as helpless farmer chases them'

This is the moment a quick-thinking cyclist stops a herd of cows escaping as a helpless farmer chases them down a country lane.

Andrew O’Connor was cycling the Great Dun Fell, near the small village of Knock, when he stopped for a snack on 30 August.

He soon came across the cows walking down the road.

Instead of turning into their pasture through the door the farmer had opened, the cows continued down the road, with the frantic farmer shouting at Mr O’Connor telling him to stop them.

Mr O’Connor put his arms up and stopped the cows, while the farmer rushed to get around them.