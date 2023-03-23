Man pleads for help after losing father’s ashes on nine-hour pub crawl

A man has pleaded for help after he accidentally lost his dead father's ashes during an impromptu nine-hour pub crawl.

Stan Blade, 39, decided it would be a fun idea to bring the ashes for a day out in Southend, Essex, to make a TikTok video.

However, things went pear-shaped when he ran into old friends and ended up hitting the town for pints instead.

He filmed this video, captioned "MISSING PERSON," after he came home and realised he'd forgotten something quite important.

After telling the story, he then asks his mother on camera if she'd "seen the funny side yet" - the answer, in short, was "no."

