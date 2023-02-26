Danny Dyer hints at feud with Eastenders co-stars after exit from soap

Danny Dyer has hinted at a feud between him and his Eastenders co-stars in a new appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Dyer recently made his exit from the soap, but confirmed he would consider re-joining in the future.

"Who will you miss the least?", Ross asked, not expecting an answer.

However, the actor quickly responded: "There's a few of them actually, I ain't going to lie. I won't say [who], you know. Most of them I love dearly. Not all…"

He confirmed they 'know who they are'.

