Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:51
Body language expert reveals best way to get out of unwanted bar conversations
A body language expert has taken to TikTok to share a number of handy tips - including the best way to get out of unwanted bar conversations.
“Imagine you’re in a bar and someone starts talking to you, and you’re really not interested and want them to go away but you don’t want to be rude,” Adrianne Carter said.
“The best thing to do is to stare at their forehead. Don’t make eye contact, stare at that point on their forehead and they’ll start to feel uncomfortable. I bet you they very quickly move on.”
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
02:05
Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:20
Alex Murdaugh: Who is the disgraced attorney and why is he on trial?
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
03:39
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:52
IMF: UK economy set to shrink in 2023 in weakest performance among G7
00:33
Boris Johnson ‘was a better prime minister’ than Sunak, says Rees Mogg
01:00
Rees-Mogg worried ‘we’re getting snowflaky’ over Raab bullying claims
01:13
Sturgeon: Pause on trans inmates in female prisons for ‘clarity’
02:05
Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023
00:59
Six Nations: England team train ahead of Scotland Six Nations opener
01:24
Welsh Rugby Union warns future of the sport is in danger
01:09
Premier League: All the transfer rumours as deadline day approaches
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
02:48
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
00:54
Nia Long reveals reason she was rejected from Charlie’s Angels
00:27
Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams passes away aged 75
00:32
Molly-Mae Hague shares video of Tommy Fury cradling their newborn baby
01:02
Bond girl arrives to give evidence in legal battle over collapsed film
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08