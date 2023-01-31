Body language expert reveals best way to get out of unwanted bar conversations

A body language expert has taken to TikTok to share a number of handy tips - including the best way to get out of unwanted bar conversations.

“Imagine you’re in a bar and someone starts talking to you, and you’re really not interested and want them to go away but you don’t want to be rude,” Adrianne Carter said.

“The best thing to do is to stare at their forehead. Don’t make eye contact, stare at that point on their forehead and they’ll start to feel uncomfortable. I bet you they very quickly move on.”

Sign up for our newsletters.