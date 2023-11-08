Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers shares cancer update as he thanks Si King for support

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shared a “good” cancer update as he spoke to BBC Breakfast with Si King on Wednesday, 8 November.

The TV star said his health “seems stable” as he shared that he’d been back to work.

“I’ve been back with my best mate on the bike filming and doing the books... I am really enjoying life at the moment,” he added.

Myers hailed the support he’s received from King since receiving his diagnosis in May 2022.

“There was one time I was poorly and he came round to our house and made me mince and dumplings... that was lovely,” Myers said.