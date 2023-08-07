This is the moment David Beckham, his son Cruz and Elvis actor Austin Butler came to Victoria’s rescue after a fallen tree caused chaos.

Victoria revealed she became stuck when a fallen tree blocked her path on a road in Canada. Husband David, son Cruz and Butler came to her rescue and lifted the tree, allowing other cars to pass.

The group had been travelling to Texas to watch David’s football team Inter Miami play FC Dallas in a Leagues Cup Round of 16 clash.

Victoria posted the video on her Instagram page with the caption: “Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree?”