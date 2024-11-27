Davina McCall shares memory loss update after brain surgery

Davina McCall gave a new health update after returning home following brain surgery.

On Wednesday (27 November), the TV presenter, 57, posted an Instagram video after having a benign tumour removed.

McCall told followers she was being looked after by her partner Michael Douglas and stepmother Gaby and is spending a lot of time sleeping to help her recovery.

"My short-term memory is really improving a lot every day and it has been an example to me of how much sleep helps me recover from everything," she explained.

McCall ended her video message by thanking her followers for their support.