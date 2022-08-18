Darius Campbell Danesh: Simon Cowell pays tribute to Pop Idol singer

Simon Cowell has paid tribute to the late Pop Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh, following the star’s death aged 41.

The singer and actor was found dead in his apartment in Minnesota on 11 August, his family said.

Mr Campbell Danesh came in third place in the 2002 season of Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates.

"He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with. His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy," Mr Cowell told the Press Association.

