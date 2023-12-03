Watch: Deer chased through New Jersey school after breaking through window

A daring deer was chased through a New Jersey school by police after breaking in through a window.

The fawn entered the building on Saturday 25 November by smashing through a glass window before immediately wreaking havoc.

Bodycam footage filmed by the Toms River Police Department shows the animal running into a classroom and messing up Christmas decorations that students had made.

With officers in pursuit, the deer ran into a classroom, before eventually being ushered out through a rear door.