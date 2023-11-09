Five tips to reduce risk of getting dementia, according to Dr Amir Khan

Dr Amir Khan has shared five tips he says reduce the risk of getting dementia.

The GP and author, who appears on Lorraine, released a video on social media offering advice such as cutting back on alcohol and not smoking.

He prefaced his advice by telling followers that there is no certain way to prevent dementia.

Dr Khan’s tips also included keeping physically active to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, which are both risk factors for dementia.