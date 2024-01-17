Dr Michael Mosley reveals how 2p pill may protect from dementia

Dr Michael Mosley has revealed that a 2p pill could help protect from dementia and boost your immune system.

The science presenter spoke to Professor David Llewellyn from Exeter University on his Just One Thing podcast.

The pair chatted about how taking vitamin D supplements helps clear abnormal proteins, such as amyloid plaques and tau, from the brain, which may help protect you from dementia.

Government advice is that everyone should consider taking a daily vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter.