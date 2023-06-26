‘Real-life’ Spider-Man captured swinging in the air at Disney park in California

A ‘real-life’ Spider-Man dazzled visitors to a Disney theme park.

Disney Imagineers have designed a robot for their California location which somersaults 85ft through the air, just like Peter Parker does on the silver screen.

Footage shows the almost life-like figure hurtling through the air at Disney’s Avengers Campus.

The robot suffered a setback back in 2022 when it crashed during a show.

It should have landed on a building to mimic the films, but instead crashed into a wall.