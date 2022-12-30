Humanitarian diver rescues a fish trapped inside plastic in the ocean

A diver has recorded the moment they saved a fish from being trapped alive by plastic in the Indian Ocean surrounding Sri Lanka.

The Pearl Protectors are dedicated to helping marine life in the area and reducing plastic consumption, and they found the fish in a pile of rocks on the ocean’s bed during Boxing Day, unable to move.

The diver quickly untangled the fish from the plastic bag, which it wouldn’t have done alone, before it happily swam off.

