Doctor shares five most important tips for a good night’s sleep

A doctor has shared his top five tips for getting a good night’s sleep.

Professor Russell Foster, who is director of the Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute at the University of Oxford, joined Doctor Michael Mosley on his BBC Just One Thing podcast, to discuss the importance of sleep.

Professor Foster’s tips include not getting hung up on getting the recommended eight hours of sleep a night; sleeping on big decisions; knowing your Chronotype; start preparing for a good night’s sleep when you wake up; and not having difficult conversations at the end of the day.