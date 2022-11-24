Moment firefighter rescues dog trapped in drain

A heroic firefighter rescued a dog that was trapped in a drainage tunnel in Bella Vista, Arkansas, on Tuesday, 22 November.

Emergency services were called after the pooch’s owners heard it crying in the tunnel.

Footage shows a firefighter deep in the drain as he digs away at rock and dirt before managing to get the dog to safety.

“This was a great showing of cooperation between departments and a positive way to start our day, not to mention head into the Thanksgiving holiday,” the fire department said.

