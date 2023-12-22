Deaf dog steals show at children’s Christmas concert

A deaf therapy dog stole the show at a children’s Christmas concert thanks his nonchalant attitude towards the spectacle.

Dressed as a Christmas present complete with reindeer ears, Cole the Pitbull sat still as school pupils sang behind him in a clip that has earned him TikTok fame.

The therapy dog appeared extremely calm throughout as the children performed their holiday show - and even had some outfit changes.

“Nope, I’m out,” the video caption read as Cole made a swift exit.