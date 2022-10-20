Amputee sheepdog expertly rounds up flock after having operation to remove leg

A sheepdog that had to have a leg amputated after goin missing is still expertly rounding up animals in Perthshire.

Boss, a border collie, went missing for eight days, before being spotted limping over a hill on the Amulree farm.

Due to nerve damage, the four-year-old pooch had to have a leg amputated.

The sheepdog defiantly went back to chasing sheep just three weeks after having stitches removed.

“I’m so happy and proud to see him bounce back doing what he loves,” shepherdess Anna MacKinnon said.

