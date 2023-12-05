Pet dog stuck in air vent rescued by firefighters

Footage shows the moment emergency services rescued an elderly dog that had become stuck in an air vent.

Police and firefighters of Fairfax County, Virginia, were called to a home to rescue Maya, a 17-year-old Shih Tzu.

It is unclear how the dog became stuck in the vent, or how long she had been there when rescue crews arrived.

Authorities initially cut open a flooring panel to try and reach the elderly dog, but when that failed, they were forced to head down to the basement to cut open the ceiling.

They eventually retrieved the pet and slowly lifted her down from the hole.