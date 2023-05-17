Team of 13 rescuers carry dog down mountain after it ‘refused to move’

An “injured and exhausted” dog had to be rescued after it refused to move when its owners attempted to walk back down Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain.

A team of thirteen from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team helped Rocky the Akita and his owners safely return to Seathwaite Farm after the pooch suffered cuts to his paws.

“Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty,” rescuers said.

The National Trust reccommends that Scafell Pike is only suitable for dogs used to long walks in the fells.

