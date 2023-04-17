‘Real-life Snoopy’ goes viral for resemblance to cartoon pooch

An adorable dog boasts thousands of followers on social media because she bares an uncanny resemblance to the beloved cartoon pooch Snoopy.

Bayley, a sheepadoodle from the US, has a mostly white coat and floppy black ears, meaning she has extremely similar markings to the famous cartoon dog that originated in the Peanuts comic strip.

Her Instagram account has over 310,000 followers.

Many of the account’s recent photos have been flooded with comments comparing Bayley to Snoopy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.