Dolly Parton reveals just how early she starts celebrating Christmas

Dolly Parton has revealed that she starts putting up her Christmas decorations the very next day after Thanksgiving.

“It doesn’t take much for me to get in the spirit: some decorations, some Christmas music and I’m good to go,” she told The Tennessean.

Enthusing about her love of the holidays, the country star added: “From then till the first of the year, I’m celebrating Christmas.”

Of course, singing Christmas songs is a part of her Christmas warm-up.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.