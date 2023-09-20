Drag queen La Voix has issued a tearful appeal for help after a tour van was stolen.

The panto star, who is currently touring the UK on her Red Ambition tour, said sound equipment, lights, costumes and wigs were inside the vehicle when it was taken from Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire.

“I’ve got to get this stuff back, this is everything, my livelihood,” La Voix said, through tears.

“This is my business, it’s not just me, it’s my crew, my band.”

In a later Instagram post on Wednesday night (20 September), La Voix confirmed her van had been found and thanked fans for sharing her appeal.

“We’re 99 per cent certain nothing has been taken out of the van,” the artist added.