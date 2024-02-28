Driving while dehydrated is as dangerous as drinking alcohol, doctor reveals

Driving while dehydrated is as dangerous as drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel, a doctor has revealed.

Doctor Zoe Williams appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (28 February), to explain how the colour of your urine can unlock secrets to your health and hydration.

While discussing the benefits of keeping hydrated, Dr Williams opened up on a study by professionals at Loughborough University.

Dr Williams said: “The study found dehydrated driving can be as dangerous as drunk driving because it affects the brain. So, a hydrated brain is a happy brain.”