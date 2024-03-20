School of lemon sharks play together in drone footage off Florida coast

Drone footage taken over the coast of Florida shows a school of lemon sharks playing together and enjoying the waves.

The footage captures more than 15 lemon sharks darting through the water as they chase each other, and around other larger sharks.

Lemon sharks are one of the more sociable species of shark and present little threat to humans.

The International Shark Attack File lists only 11 recorded attacks by lemon sharks ever, none of which were fatal.

They are also listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List