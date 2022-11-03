Duck saves friend from becoming dinner in China

The heartwarming moment a duck saved its pal from becoming a woman’s dinner has been caught on camera.

This video was recorded by a young woman named Chen, who had paid a visit to her grandmother in eastern China.

As she bid her grandmother goodbye, the 80-year-old packed up the live duck for her to prepare for a meal.

However, the other duck, who had been raised alongside it for two years, refused to allow its companion to be taken away.

Chen’s grandmother eventually gave in, and decided to let the bagged-up one run free.

Sign up for our newsletters.