Tigers, meerkats, and squirrel monkeys hunt for Easter eggs at ZSL London Zoo

Easter has come early at ZSL London Zoo as an egg hunt was held for the animals.

Footage shows Sumatran tigers, meerkats, and squirrel monkeys rummaging for treats at the zoo.

The festive celebration saw the animals follow special trails to find treats tailed to their fancy.

While the tigers followed a cinnamon-scented trail to locate cardboard eggs, the meerkats foraged through sand and rocks to find eggs filled with moss and crickets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.