Ed Balls fights back tears as stammer campaigner thanks him for ‘representation’

Ed Balls became visibly emotional as a stammer campaigner praised him for the representation he provides to the community through his role as a TV presenter.

Jessie Yendle went viral on TikTok for documenting her experiences ordering at a drive-thru.

The author prompted the former politician and Good Morning Britain host to wipe away tears as she described how his role as a broadcaster “means the world.”

Mr Balls has previously discussed his experiences of having a stammer, recalling a “decade-long struggle” with his speech.